HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) EVP Sells $449,400.00 in Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $69.47 on Thursday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,389.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HQY. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub raised HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HealthEquity from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.69.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 726,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,364,000 after acquiring an additional 277,650 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in HealthEquity by 271.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in HealthEquity by 5.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 706,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,269,000 after purchasing an additional 38,463 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in HealthEquity by 5.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,335,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

