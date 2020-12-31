HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HQY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.69.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $69.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,389.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.63. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.57.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.79 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $125,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,493 shares of company stock worth $1,284,682. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 271.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

