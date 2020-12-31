Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.22 and last traded at $5.28. 1,399,599 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 2,197,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HTBX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heat Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heat Biologics in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72.
In other Heat Biologics news, Director Edward B. Smith III sold 103,304 shares of Heat Biologics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $106,403.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,406,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 708,948 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 98,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Heat Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTBX)
Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. The company's T-cell activation platform, includes two variations for intradermal administration, such as immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a dual-acting immunotherapy, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.
