Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.22 and last traded at $5.28. 1,399,599 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 2,197,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HTBX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heat Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heat Biologics in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.59 million. Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 44.07% and a negative net margin of 527.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heat Biologics, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Heat Biologics news, Director Edward B. Smith III sold 103,304 shares of Heat Biologics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $106,403.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,406,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 708,948 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 98,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heat Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. The company's T-cell activation platform, includes two variations for intradermal administration, such as immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a dual-acting immunotherapy, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

