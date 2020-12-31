Hegic Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. During the last seven days, Hegic has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hegic has a market capitalization of $37.16 million and $1.28 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hegic token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000405 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00029966 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00127924 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00180999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.24 or 0.00561705 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.83 or 0.00305654 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00019080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00082524 BTC.

Hegic Token Profile

Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 315,570,899 tokens. The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co

Hegic Token Trading

Hegic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

