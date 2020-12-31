Henderson European Focus Trust (HEFT.L) (LON:HEFT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,480.00

Shares of Henderson European Focus Trust (HEFT.L) (LON:HEFT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,480 ($19.34) and last traded at GBX 1,465 ($19.14), with a volume of 18633 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,420 ($18.55).

The stock has a market capitalization of £310.32 million and a PE ratio of -22.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,396.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,287.28.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.70 ($0.28) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Henderson European Focus Trust (HEFT.L)’s previous dividend of $9.60. This represents a yield of 1.52%. Henderson European Focus Trust (HEFT.L)’s payout ratio is -47.33%.

Henderson European Focus Trust plc is an investment company. The Company seeks to maximize total return from a focused portfolio of listed stocks, mainly in Continental Europe. The Company invests in a diversified portfolio of investments. Its portfolio contains between 50 to 60 stocks, with a single stock weighting of approximately 10% of the net asset value (NAV) of the portfolio at the time of investment.

