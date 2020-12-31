Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

HENKY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, September 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HENKY opened at $24.46 on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

