Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Commerce Corp. is the holding company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, Heritage Bank East Bay, Heritage Bank South Valley and Bank of Los Altos. The company offers a range of loans, primarily commercial, including real estate, construction, Small Business Administration), inventory and accounts receivable, and equipment loans. The company also accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market deposit accounts; and provides travelers’ checks, safe deposit, and other customary non-deposit banking services. “

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Heritage Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Heritage Commerce from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded Heritage Commerce from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Heritage Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Heritage Commerce presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.13.

Shares of HTBK stock opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.49. Heritage Commerce has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $12.86. The company has a market cap of $532.64 million, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $36.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.55 million. Analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,602.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $41,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,561.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2,078.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 11,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 464.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 11,305 shares during the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Commerce (HTBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.