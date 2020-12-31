HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Trading Up 5.9%

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) shares were up 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.07 and last traded at $11.07. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 4,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

Separately, DNB Markets downgraded shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20.

HEXPOL AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through two business areas, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding business area offers rubber compounds, including elastomers, such as silicone and fluoro-carbon rubber; and thermoplastic elastomer and thermoplastic compounds for the automotive and engineering, construction, transportation, energy, oil and gas, consumer, and cable and wire industries, as well as manufacturers of medical technology.

