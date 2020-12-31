Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,034,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 327,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,858,000 after buying an additional 152,352 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,593,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,333,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,764,000.

HIBB stock opened at $47.82 on Thursday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $55.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $331.38 million for the quarter. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 4.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $275,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,913.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. 140166 raised their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Hibbett Sports from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

