Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) were up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.45 and last traded at $23.01. Approximately 800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.63.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from $31.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Home Capital Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.12.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits via brokers and financial planners, and under the Oaken Financial brand.

