Homeros Price Down 11.9% This Week (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One Homeros token can now be bought for $0.89 or 0.00003076 BTC on major exchanges. Homeros has a market capitalization of $367.74 million and approximately $4.59 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Homeros has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Homeros alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00027996 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00130358 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.08 or 0.00563646 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00162948 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00305161 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018903 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00050007 BTC.

About Homeros

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 413,268,600 tokens. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com

Homeros Token Trading

Homeros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Homeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Homeros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.