Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.64

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.64 and last traded at $14.59, with a volume of 13822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on TWNK shares. TheStreet raised Hostess Brands from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average is $12.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.10 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 5.40%. Hostess Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 34,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $451,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,737. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,504,192 shares of company stock worth $60,568,050 in the last quarter. 24.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 2.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 122,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the third quarter worth $632,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 230,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 184,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

