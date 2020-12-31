Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) (LON:HWDN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $594.99

Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) (LON:HWDN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $594.99 and traded as high as $721.40. Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) shares last traded at $709.80, with a volume of 672,308 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.36) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 641 ($8.37) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 637.67 ($8.33).

The company has a market cap of £4.17 billion and a PE ratio of 31.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 657.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 594.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.85.

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, flooring, stair parts, general joinery items, worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, handles, joinery doors, skirting and architrave products, heat-pump tumble dryers, dual cavity single ovens, and dishwashers, as well as internal, external, and fire doors.

