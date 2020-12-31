HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.05.

A number of analysts have commented on HTGM shares. ValuEngine upgraded HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $398,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 399,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 374,996 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 53,798 shares during the last quarter. 20.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HTGM opened at $4.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $13.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.68.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 194.78% and a negative return on equity of 101.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

