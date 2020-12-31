Hubii Network (HBT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $744.00

Hubii Network (CURRENCY:HBT) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Hubii Network has a market cap of $5.76 million and approximately $744.00 worth of Hubii Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hubii Network has traded up 29.2% against the US dollar. One Hubii Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00038928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005796 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.42 or 0.00274100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014787 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00025132 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $566.18 or 0.01953981 BTC.

Hubii Network Profile

Hubii Network is a token. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. Hubii Network’s total supply is 31,801,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,485,602 tokens. The official message board for Hubii Network is medium.com/@jacobotoll . The official website for Hubii Network is www.hubii.com . Hubii Network’s official Twitter account is @hubiinetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hubii Network is /r/hubiinetwork

Hubii Network Token Trading

Hubii Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hubii Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hubii Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hubii Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

