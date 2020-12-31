Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Position Lowered by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,444 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBM. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,076 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 84.9% in the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 52,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 23.0% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 92,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC started coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $10.75 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $7.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.21. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $7.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 2.59.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $316.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.03 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.