Humaniq 24-Hour Volume Reaches $117,526.00 (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 31st. One Humaniq token can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Humaniq has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $117,526.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Humaniq alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00039116 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005975 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.45 or 0.00293692 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014910 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00025881 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.93 or 0.01982160 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq (CRYPTO:HMQ) is a token. It was first traded on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.