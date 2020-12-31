Huobi Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $98.64 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 31st. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $875.43 million and $98.64 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. One Huobi Token token can currently be bought for $4.38 or 0.00015100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Gate.io, Bibox and LBank.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00038795 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.57 or 0.00291843 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00025289 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $577.78 or 0.01993895 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Huobi Token

HT is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,076,194 tokens. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, LBank, DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

