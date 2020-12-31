Hush (HUSH) Trading Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. During the last week, Hush has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hush has a total market cap of $351,777.51 and $84,112.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.51 or 0.00219517 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00029240 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00036562 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000306 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . The official website for Hush is myhush.org

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.