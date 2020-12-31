Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on H. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered Hyatt Hotels from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Gordon Haskett upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.44.

Shares of H stock opened at $73.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -39.59 and a beta of 1.54. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $94.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.23). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Peter Sears sold 3,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $228,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,697. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $48,270.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,867.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,476. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 10.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 17.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.9% in the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 29.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

