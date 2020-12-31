Hydro Market Capitalization Achieves $1.82 Million (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 30th. Hydro has a market cap of $1.82 million and $19,178.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Fatbtc, IDEX and Mercatox. During the last week, Hydro has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hydro alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00038630 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005742 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.93 or 0.00275976 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014775 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00025561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $566.37 or 0.01955568 BTC.

Hydro Profile

Hydro (HYDRO) is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,046,612,734 tokens. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro

Hydro Token Trading

Hydro can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BitMart, DEx.top, Bittrex, IDAX, CoinEx, BitForex, IDEX, Upbit and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.