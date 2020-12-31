HyperQuant (HQT) Trading 24.1% Lower Over Last Week

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded down 83.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. During the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar. HyperQuant has a total market capitalization of $21,805.91 and $56.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperQuant token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDAX and Kryptono.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00025686 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00129525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.99 or 0.00567590 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00156104 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.84 or 0.00305882 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00019277 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00050407 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant . The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HyperQuant Token Trading

HyperQuant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDAX, Hotbit and Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

