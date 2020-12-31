HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) were up 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.27 and last traded at $7.23. Approximately 224,404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 258,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HYRE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on HyreCar from $5.25 to $6.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.77.

The stock has a market capitalization of $128.17 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.23.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 481.90% and a negative net margin of 63.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that HyreCar Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYRE. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in HyreCar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in HyreCar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in HyreCar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HyreCar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 55,176 shares during the period. 31.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

