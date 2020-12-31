I/O Coin (IOC) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.41 Million

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0757 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $4,647.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00027218 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.26 or 0.00340880 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00038640 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $402.95 or 0.01383835 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002035 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,605,197 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

