IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) (TSE:IMG) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.24

IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.24 and traded as low as $4.55. IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) shares last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 746,762 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) from C$8.75 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27.

IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$446.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$472.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

