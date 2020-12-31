Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF)’s stock price dropped 9.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.93. Approximately 639,250 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,226% from the average daily volume of 48,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

IBJHF has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ibstock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ibstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2.06.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete products primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products. The company provides facing bricks, walling stones, architectural masonry products, cast stones, facade systems, and retaining walls, as well as lintels, sills, and arches; roof tiles, chimneys soffits, and roofing accessories; and fencings, caps and copings, bollards, balustrades, path edgings, and urban landscaping products.

