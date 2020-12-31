Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Director A B. Krongard Buys 19,285 Shares

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Director A B. Krongard acquired 19,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.01 per share, for a total transaction of $983,727.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEP opened at $50.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.04. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $69.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The conglomerate reported ($3.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($2.96). Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -8.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is -152.96%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEP. Icahn Carl C grew its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 213,591,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,534,349,000 after buying an additional 8,528,504 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 47.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,931,000 after buying an additional 91,345 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $3,827,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Icahn Enterprises by 1,244.0% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 73,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 67,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Icahn Enterprises by 4.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds.

