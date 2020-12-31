Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Trading Up 13.9%

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)’s share price was up 13.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.74 and last traded at $8.50. Approximately 175,942 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 95,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INVE shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Identiv from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $153.17 million, a PE ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.98.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $24.86 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Identiv, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nina B. Shapiro sold 15,000 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $110,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVE. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Identiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Identiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Identiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Identiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Identiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

About Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE)

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

