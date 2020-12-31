IDEX (IDEX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $60,226.00

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 31st. IDEX has a market capitalization of $19.59 million and approximately $60,226.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0348 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, IDEX has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00028262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00131075 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.89 or 0.00566514 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00163845 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.32 or 0.00310972 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00019121 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00049958 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX's launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,504,659 tokens. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. IDEX's official website is idex.market. IDEX's official Twitter account is @

The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex

Buying and Selling IDEX

IDEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

