ILCOIN Price Tops $0.0101 on Major Exchanges (ILC)

ILCOIN (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One ILCOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, IDAX, CoinExchange and C-CEX. ILCOIN has a market capitalization of $6.06 million and $158,922.00 worth of ILCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ILCOIN has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ILCOIN

ILCOIN (CRYPTO:ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2016. ILCOIN’s total supply is 1,556,348,907 coins and its circulating supply is 602,652,487 coins. The official website for ILCOIN is ilcoincrypto.com. ILCOIN’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ILCOIN Coin Trading

ILCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, FreiExchange, Crex24, Graviex, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ILCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ILCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

