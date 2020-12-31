Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Colliers Securities raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.42, but opened at $11.64. Colliers Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Immersion shares last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 14,757 shares changing hands.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Immersion from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Immersion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

In related news, Director William C. Martin sold 26,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $243,399.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,030 shares in the company, valued at $289,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William C. Martin sold 68,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $627,212.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,394.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,045,509 shares of company stock valued at $29,595,643 over the last three months. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMMR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Immersion by 241.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Immersion during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Immersion during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Immersion during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Immersion by 203.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.53. The company has a market cap of $321.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.92.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter. Immersion had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Immersion Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Immersion Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

