Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Stock Price Down 7.8% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $11.62 and last traded at $11.93. Approximately 4,836,211 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 804% from the average daily volume of 534,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.

Specifically, Director William C. Martin sold 26,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $243,399.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Martin sold 1,149,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $11,263,267.40. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,045,509 shares of company stock worth $29,595,643. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Immersion alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IMMR shares. Colliers Securities increased their price objective on Immersion from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Immersion from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.36 million, a P/E ratio of -238.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.92.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter. Immersion had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Immersion Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Immersion by 82.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 28,750 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Immersion by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 251,214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Immersion by 294.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 192,941 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immersion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,379,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Immersion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

About Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.