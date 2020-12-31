ImmuPharma plc (IMM.L) (LON:IMM) Shares Gap Down to $13.15

ImmuPharma plc (IMM.L) (LON:IMM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.15, but opened at $12.65. ImmuPharma plc (IMM.L) shares last traded at $12.82, with a volume of 591,559 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 12.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 12.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.74. The company has a market capitalization of £33.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33.

ImmuPharma plc (IMM.L) (LON:IMM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (1.69) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that ImmuPharma plc will post -3.3900003 earnings per share for the current year.

ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity, anti-infectives, metabolism, and cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

