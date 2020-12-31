Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

IRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

IRT stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $13.32. 1,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,759. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 12.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRT. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 10,483.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,508,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,820,000 after buying an additional 2,484,541 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,995,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,714,000 after buying an additional 835,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,792,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,502,000 after buying an additional 701,414 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,887,000. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 465,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

