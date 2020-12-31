Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

INDB has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Independent Bank from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $73.01 on Thursday. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $49.25 and a 1-year high of $84.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $120.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 1,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $58,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INDB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Independent Bank by 11.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank by 1.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Independent Bank by 152.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank by 207.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 630,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,286,000 after purchasing an additional 424,978 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

