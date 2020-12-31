InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Stock Price Up 12.4%

Shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) rose 12.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.83 and last traded at $2.36. Approximately 1,083,798 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 832% from the average daily volume of 116,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.19.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuitesÂ® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name ÂInnSuitesÂ trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

