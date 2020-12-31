Insider Buying: MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) Major Shareholder Acquires $303,583.00 in Stock

MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) major shareholder Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg acquired 21,700 shares of MedAvail stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $303,583.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg purchased 7,107 shares of MedAvail stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $99,355.86.

On Monday, December 21st, Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg purchased 16,277 shares of MedAvail stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $216,646.87.

On Friday, December 18th, Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg purchased 18,600 shares of MedAvail stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.59 per share, with a total value of $252,774.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg purchased 28,429 shares of MedAvail stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $371,282.74.

On Monday, December 14th, Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg purchased 14,457 shares of MedAvail stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $176,953.68.

MDVL opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.27. MedAvail Holdings, Inc has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $46.20.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter. MedAvail had a negative net margin of 245.38% and a negative return on equity of 168.39%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MedAvail in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of MedAvail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of MedAvail in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Inc, a healthcare technology company, operates as an independent retail pharmacy chain. The company also provides licenses and sells hardware and software solutions to health systems, retailers, and other industry players. Its solutions help customers to control their pharmacy operations to bring convenience, automation, and service for their patients and members.

