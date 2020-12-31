Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) President Sells $952,950.00 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) President Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $952,950.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Julie Rubinstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $923,700.00.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $894,150.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $955,650.00.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Julie Rubinstein sold 80,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $3,920,000.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Julie Rubinstein sold 94,725 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $4,641,525.00.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $59.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.53 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.45. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $65.69.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.58 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,767,000 after purchasing an additional 107,210 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,394,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 497,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,191,000 after buying an additional 186,428 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,036,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

