Insider Selling: Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director Sells 958 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director Teresa H. Meng sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $88,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,936 shares in the company, valued at $362,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $92.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.52 and a 200-day moving average of $57.95. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $96.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.55 and a beta of 1.48.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $56.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.07.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter worth $20,097,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ambarella in the third quarter valued at $15,125,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ambarella by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,118,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,819,000 after purchasing an additional 128,871 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Ambarella by 368.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 154,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 121,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Ambarella by 822.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 125,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 111,871 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

