Insider Selling: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Insider Sells $12,654.60 in Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total transaction of $12,654.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,597.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $354.48 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average is $3.72. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $5.28.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.48% and a return on equity of 35.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPRX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

