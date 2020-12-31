Insider Selling: DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Director Sells 34,743 Shares of Stock

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Director Carol W. Carpenter sold 34,743 shares of DHI Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $71,223.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,807.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:DHX opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $114.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46. DHI Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $3.14.

Get DHI Group alerts:

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $33.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.45 million. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 1,959.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in DHI Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in DHI Group during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in DHI Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 248,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 23,537 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in DHI Group by 28.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 106,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 23,633 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DHX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middles East, Africa, Asia-Pacific regions, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.