Insider Selling: Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Director Sells 1,149,313 Shares of Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Director William C. Martin sold 1,149,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $11,263,267.40.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMR traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,833,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,710. Immersion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.60, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.50.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Immersion had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Immersion Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Immersion from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities lifted their price target on Immersion from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Immersion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMMR. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,190,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in Immersion during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new position in Immersion in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,047,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Immersion by 294.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 192,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,379,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

