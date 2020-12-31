Insider Selling: Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO Sells 1,374 Shares of Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $192,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,930,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $137.86 on Thursday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.72 and a one year high of $150.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.37.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.56 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Truist raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Medpace in the third quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in Medpace in the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Medpace in the third quarter worth approximately $4,997,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Medpace by 5.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Medpace by 40.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 15,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

