Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 10,657 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.16, for a total transaction of $2,378,216.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,264,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,298,979,457.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Morningstar stock opened at $229.36 on Thursday. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.59 and a twelve month high of $229.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 43.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

