Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Sells $7,512,750.00 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $7,512,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,512,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $7,439,250.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $7,490,700.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $7,360,500.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $7,402,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total transaction of $7,279,650.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total transaction of $6,963,600.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $6,862,800.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total transaction of $6,910,050.00.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $6,634,950.00.

On Thursday, November 12th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $6,274,800.00.

Pinterest stock opened at $67.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.86 and a 200-day moving average of $44.02. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The company has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.56 and a beta of 1.72.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $442.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,226,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Pinterest by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth about $467,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 130,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares during the period. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.29.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

