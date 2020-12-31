Insider Selling: ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) CFO Sells $18,978,227.88 in Stock

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) CFO Shah Capital Management sold 1,864,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $18,978,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shah Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Shah Capital Management sold 649,019 shares of ReneSola stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $6,347,405.82.

ReneSola stock opened at $11.68 on Thursday. ReneSola Ltd has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.27.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. ReneSola had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ReneSola stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of ReneSola as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SOL. ValuEngine cut shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of ReneSola from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of ReneSola from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

