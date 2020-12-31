Insider Selling: Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) EVP Sells $546,470.10 in Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) EVP Michael Zinda sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $546,470.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Zinda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, December 29th, Michael Zinda sold 34,744 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $1,178,516.48.

On Monday, December 21st, Michael Zinda sold 40,000 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $1,323,200.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Michael Zinda sold 8,956 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $315,788.56.

On Friday, December 18th, Michael Zinda sold 17,277 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $603,658.38.

NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $34.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.44. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $40.00.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RPTX shares. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Northland Securities reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Repare Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $115,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.