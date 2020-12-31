Insider Selling: Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $159,500.00.

Brian Distelburger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Brian Distelburger sold 21,965 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $373,405.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $150,300.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $159,600.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $191,300.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $187,200.00.

Shares of YEXT stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.80. The stock had a trading volume of 544,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,076. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.68. Yext, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.22 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YEXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Yext presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Yext by 273.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 132,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 96,783 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Yext by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Yext by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 13,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 292.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

