IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L) (LON:IHP) Insider Jonathan Gunby Buys 28 Shares

IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L) (LON:IHP) insider Jonathan Gunby purchased 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 527 ($6.89) per share, with a total value of £147.56 ($192.79).

Jonathan Gunby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Jonathan Gunby acquired 30 shares of IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 505 ($6.60) per share, for a total transaction of £151.50 ($197.94).

On Wednesday, October 21st, Jonathan Gunby bought 31 shares of IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 491 ($6.41) per share, with a total value of £152.21 ($198.86).

IHP opened at GBX 555 ($7.25) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 511.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 509.89. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 363 ($4.74) and a one year high of GBX 575 ($7.51). The stock has a market cap of £1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) per share. This is a positive change from IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L)’s previous dividend of $2.70. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.39%.

IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L) Company Profile

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

