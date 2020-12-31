Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.76). Intellia Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($2.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($2.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTLA. Robert W. Baird lowered Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Summer Street began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.95.

In related news, Director Perry A. Karsen sold 88,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $4,753,312.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,712.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $135,883.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,314.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,760 shares of company stock worth $10,579,600 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $512,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

NTLA stock traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.45. 39,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,238. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.66. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.82 and a beta of 2.02.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

